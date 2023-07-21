Matt Damon felt in hell while filming with Scarlett Johansson

Fans were left in awe as Hollywood star Matt Damon shared a memorable experience from the set of the 2011 film “We Bought A Zoo,” in which he starred alongside Scarlett Johansson.

During a video interview with LadBible, Matt Damon and his Oppenheimer co-star Emily Blunt played a game where they had to agree or disagree with various statements. When presented with the statement, “You should tell someone if they have bad breath,” Matt seized the opportunity to recount an amusing incident.

He recalled having to kiss Scarlett Johansson on set, but just before the scene, she had eaten an onion sandwich for lunch. Jokingly, Matt described the experience as “hell” and humorously questioned, “Can you imagine how horrible that was for me?”

As he narrated the story, Matt explained that both he and Scarlett had assumed the kissing scene was over after lunch. However, when they returned to the set, the director Cameron Crowe had set up a tight shot of the kiss. That’s when Scarlett confessed, “Oh shit, I literally just had an onion sandwich!”

In another instance, Matt shared that he had planned to take a break from acting until he received an unexpected call from director Christopher Nolan for a role in “Oppenheimer.”

Matt revealed that he had negotiated with his wife to take a break from acting unless Christopher Nolan approached him for a project.

Matt humorously disclosed, “This is going to sound made up, but it’s actually true. I had negotiated extensively with my wife that I was taking time off. I had been in Interstellar and then Chris put me on ice for a couple of movies, so I wasn’t in the rotation, but I actually negotiated in couples therapy — this is a true story — the one caveat to my taking time off was if Chris Nolan called.”

These candid and entertaining anecdotes from Matt Damon have further endeared him to his fans, showcasing both his on-set experiences and his playful sense of humor.

