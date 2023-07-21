Matt Damon Reflects On Amusing Moment With Scarlet Johansson

Matt Damon surprised his fans as he shared an interesting experience of having to kiss Scarlett Johansson for a scene in the movie “We Bought A Zoo” after she had an onion sandwich.

During a video interview, Matt played a game with Emily Blunt where they had to agree or disagree with statements. When asked about the statement, “You should tell someone if they have bad breath,” Matt recalled the moment he had to kiss Scarlett after her onion sandwich lunch, jokingly describing it as “hell” and expressing how terrible it was for him.

Matt Damon further added, “We went to lunch and she and I both thought it was over. She ate an onion sandwich for lunch and she came in Cameron Crowe had set the camera up and it was a tight shot of the kiss, and she goes, ‘Oh shit, I literally just had an onion sandwich!,” he added.

In another instance, Matt revealed that he had plans to take a break from acting, but everything changed when he received a call from Christopher Nolan for a role in Oppenheimer. He had previously negotiated with his wife that he would take a break from acting unless Nolan called him, and this opportunity became an exception to his break.

Matt Damon humorously shared this anecdote during his interview with Entertainment Weekly as part of EW’s Around The Table interview series.

