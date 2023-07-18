Matt Damon Shares Admirable Affection For Christopher Nolan

A-list actor Matt Damon expressed his admiration for director Christopher Nolan, revealing that he had a special agreement with his wife regarding taking a break from acting. During a roundtable interview with the cast of “Oppenheimer,” the star of “Interstellar” candidly shared details about their couples therapy.

“I had – not to get too personal – negotiated extensively with my wife that I was taking time off,” Damon disclosed to his co-actors. He mentioned that after being cast in “Interstellar,” Nolan did not include him in subsequent projects, keeping him out of the rotation.

However, Damon continued, “But I actually negotiated in couples therapy ­– this is a true story – the one caveat to my taking time off was if Chris Nolan called.” He further explained that Nolan’s casting process often involves surprising actors with unexpected calls, leaving them in suspense about potential projects.

“This is without knowing whether or not he was working on anything, because he never tells you. He just calls you out of the blue. And so, it was a moment in my household,” Damon revealed about the anticipation of receiving that call from the acclaimed director.

Matt Damon has been married to Luciana Barroso since 2005, and the couple shares four daughters.