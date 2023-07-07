Mawra Hocane Opens Up About the Painful Nauroz Shoot Experience

Mawra Hocane is set to make her appearance in the drama series “Nauroz” with a captivating trailer and OST.

“Nauroz” promises a distinct portrayal of society and the impact of social media.

Mawra Hocane reveals intriguing details about the shooting of “Nauroz,” including a real-life garbage scene.

Mawra Hocane is ready to make her appearance in the drama series “Nauroz” produced by Green Entertainment. The trailer has generated significant interest among the audience, and the OST (Original Soundtrack) is captivating.

The drama promises to be distinct, showcasing Mawra in a different avatar compared to her previous roles. Through “Nauroz,” she aims to shed light on various aspects of society and the impact of social media.

Mawra Hocane recently revealed intriguing details about the shooting of the film “Nauroz,” offering fascinating insights. The idea for “Nauroz” originated during the wait for Ameer Gilani’s return for the shooting of “Neem.” The film was filmed in a picturesque Kashmir valley, where Mawra shared that she experienced a devastating earthquake. During her stay in the hotel room, she recited the Kalimah as a response to the unsettling situation.

Mawra Hocane revealed that the scene depicted in the trailer, where she is shown eating from the garbage, was indeed real. During the shoot, she fully immersed herself in the scene and actually picked up food from the garbage and consumed it.

Mawra Hocane underwent significant weight loss for her role in Nauroz, aiming to portray a younger character. She expressed her determination to embody the role authentically and shed 6 kilograms to achieve the desired appearance.

Mawra Hocane expressed that her experience working on Nauroz gave her a deeper understanding of her own privilege. She shared an incident where she was attempting to beg for food during a shoot but was denied. This experience helped her empathize with the pain and difficulty faced by others in similar situations.

