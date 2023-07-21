Mawra Hocane Shares BTS Photos From The Set Of “Nauroz”

Mawra Hocane is a talented and popular Pakistani actress, model, and VJ. Mawra entered the entertainment industry at a young age and quickly made a name for herself with her exceptional acting skills and charming personality. She made her acting debut with the drama serial “Khichari Salsa” in 2012 and gained widespread recognition for her role. Since then, she has been a part of several successful television dramas, including “Ek Tamanna Lahasil Si,” “Main Bushra,” and “Aangan.”

Currently, Mawra Hocane is gracing the small screen with her drama serial “Nauroz.” She delighted her followers by sharing some of the BTS photos from the set of “Nauroz” on her Instagram handle. She was seen wearing a black abaya and looking adorable as always. Mawra wrote in the caption, “reshtina will finally see the real world.. the one that we live in.. terrifying right?🗺️🕊️🌙💕🤞🏻”

Here is the post shared by Mawra Hoacne:

Mawra is not only known for her talent but also for her fashion sense and style. She has a massive following on social media, where she shares glimpses of her personal and professional life with her fans.

Advertisement With her dedication and versatility, Mawra Hocane continues to be a prominent figure in the Pakistani entertainment industry, and her future endeavours are eagerly anticipated by her admirers. Advertisement

