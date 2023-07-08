Mawra Hocane’s Raw Account of the Nauroz Shoot

Mawra is all set to make a captivating appearance in Green Entertainment’s highly anticipated drama, “Nauroz.”

Mawra Hocane is all set to make a captivating appearance in Green Entertainment’s highly anticipated drama, “Nauroz.” The recently released trailer has already captured the attention of audiences, and the melodious OST has added to the excitement. This unique drama promises to shed light on various aspects of society and social media through Mawra’s exceptional performance.

During the shoot of “Nauroz,” Mawra shared some intriguing unknown facts that provide interesting insights into the production. The idea for “Nauroz” originated when the team was waiting for Ameer Gilani to return so they could resume shooting for “Neem.” While shooting in a picturesque valley in Kashmir, a tragic earthquake struck, leaving Mawra deeply affected. In her hotel room, she found solace by reciting Kalimah.

One of the scenes depicted in the trailer, where Mawra’s character eats from a garbage bin, is not just a staged act. Mawra revealed that she truly immersed herself in the scene and actually picked up food from the garbage and consumed it, showcasing her dedication to portraying the character authentically.

To convincingly portray a younger version of her character, Mawra underwent a significant weight loss journey. She diligently shed 6 kilograms to ensure she looked the part, demonstrating her commitment to her role and the production.

Working on “Nauroz” has been a transformative experience for Mawra. It has provided her with a deep understanding of her own privilege. In a particularly poignant moment, while preparing for a scene where her character begs for food, Mawra attempted to experience the reality of those less fortunate. However, when she was denied food, she gained a profound insight into the pain and hardships faced by others.

Mawra’s involvement in “Nauroz” not only showcases her versatility as an actress but also reflects her dedication to bringing meaningful stories to life. With its thought-provoking narrative and Mawra’s exceptional performance, “Nauroz” is set to captivate audiences and shed light on important societal issues.

