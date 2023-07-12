Mayank Madhur Threatens Legal Action Over Unpaid Dues for Kangana Ranaut’s Tejas

Legal challenges loom over Tejas producers as Mayank Madhur threatens legal action.

Mayank Madhur intends to initiate legal proceedings against Tejas producers.

Tejas, starring Kangana Ranaut as a fighter pilot, tells the extraordinary story of Air Force pilot Tejas Gill.

Advertisement

Ahead of the film’s release, the producers of Kangana Ranaut’s Tejas are potentially facing legal challenges. Mayank Madhur, who asserts his involvement in the film as a political advisor for the BJP, has expressed his intention to initiate legal proceedings against the Tejas producers. Directed by Sarvesh Mewara, the movie features Kangana in the role of a fighter pilot.

Tejas narrates the exceptional story of Air Force pilot Tejas Gill and is slated for an October release, potentially setting up a clash with Tiger Shroff’s Ganapath at the box office.

During an interview, Mayank Madhur revealed that he assisted Kangana Ranaut in obtaining shooting permissions for various locations, including air force bases, as well as places in Delhi, Moradabad, and Lucknow.

He mentioned that Kangana had been struggling to secure these permissions for two years. Additionally, Mayank stated that the director of the film, Sarvesh Mewara, had initially promised him a 15-minute role in Tejas.”The length of my role kept getting shorter. Then I was told to come to shoot for a 1 or 2-minute appearance. I made it clear that I am not interested.”

Mayank Madhur alleged that Kangana Ranaut had promised to credit him as an associate producer in the film Tiku Weds Sheru, but his name was only mentioned in the “special thanks” section.

He further stated that he was deceived by Sarvesh, and Kangana had assured him that he would receive his fees prior to the film’s release. However, he claimed that now Kangana is shifting the responsibility to the film’s makers regarding his payment.

Advertisement