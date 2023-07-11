Meghan Markle and Prince Harry admit defeat?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have been critical of the royal family following their departure from the palace, are reportedly planning to cease releasing content discussing the Firm, as they believe there is “nothing left to say.”

Sources informed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex aim to transition from their “era of visibility” to a “year of reconciliation,” acknowledging that their efforts to achieve their objectives through leaked details about their royal life have fallen short.

Royal experts and critics suggest that the Sussexes may have realized that their alleged strategy to tarnish the monarchy’s reputation is unlikely to succeed.

The couple’s decision to remain silent, according to an expert, may please the royals, but it could place Harry and Meghan in a challenging position as their private lifestyle incurs significant costs. Despite their substantial wealth, they require substantial income to sustain their current lifestyle.

There are also speculations that Meghan may make a sensational return to acting as she and Harry strive to safeguard their £80 million Netflix deal.

Advertisement

In an intriguing twist, the former Suits star could potentially secure the lead role in a sequel to the 1992 classic film The Bodyguard. It is worth noting that Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, was once linked to the movie.

Meghan and Harry, who relinquished their royal duties to establish a life in California, may encounter financial challenges, as the music streaming company Spotify reportedly ended their podcast deal after just one season due to a lack of consistent content.

Royal expert and biographer Ingrid Seward remarked, “The royal family will be quietly amused. They don’t wish the Sussexes any harm but they are stung by the way the Californian couple has criticized the monarchy that they have worked so hard to preserve. It has upset King Charles and Queen Camilla, and it was completely unnecessary.”

Some royal fans have also expressed their thoughts on the current situation, with one suggesting, “It seems that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have admitted defeat.”

Meanwhile, the Sussexes are reportedly concerned about a streak of “bad luck” involving failed deals and snubs from certain Hollywood A-listers.

Alison Boshoff stated that the couple’s attempts to establish themselves as global do-gooders have been significantly impacted by the pandemic.

Advertisement

In terms of their collaboration with Netflix, Meghan’s initial show ‘Pearl’ was dropped during the development stage. One of their most controversial moves was the tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, which occurred just a year after their relocation to the US.

However, Boshoff noted that the interview was overshadowed by the declining health of Prince Philip, who passed away shortly afterward. A similar situation unfolded with the Duchess’s podcast last September, which had to be put on hold following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

Nevertheless, despite the string of misfortunes, the video streaming giant has confirmed that their “exciting journey” with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s parents “isn’t ending anytime soon.”

Also Read Joe Biden & King Charles meet in Windsor for crucial discussion King Charles III enjoyed a tea meeting with US President Joe Biden...