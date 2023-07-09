Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may not be the first names that come to mind when considering financial struggles in our current economy.

However, a recent revelation from an insider suggests that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are allegedly facing significant financial challenges.

Fans were taken aback by the news that Meghan's Spotify podcast came to an end after only one season. This was followed by hints that the Netflix deal of the Sussexes, despite receiving a large payment for their documentary series, could be at risk. In the face of recent setbacks, the couple is said to be actively considering different business opportunities and being open to exploring various avenues. According to the source, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are determined to preserve their lavish lifestyle in Montecito and are ready to do whatever is necessary. In fact, Harry has reportedly agreed to take part in a public therapy session alongside trauma expert Dr. Gabor Maté. Even though their opportunities haven't unfolded as expected, the Sussexes continue to maintain their determination to overcome challenges and accomplish success. They remain steadfast in their pursuit, undeterred by any obstacles that come their way.