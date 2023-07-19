Meghan Markle and Prince Harry claims to be uneasy

According to claims made by royal commentator and expert Angela Levin during her interview, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are allegedly experiencing a sense of instability.

Ms. Levin noted that their plans seem to change frequently, with one moment they’re considering doing things separately, and the next moment, Meghan supposedly needs Harry more than ever. She mentioned an instance where Meghan regretted not looking at Harry’s book, “The Spare,” properly.

Ms. Levin attributed their alleged instability to rushing into decisions without thorough consideration, leading to a messy situation.

The royal couple is reportedly concerned, especially after not making it onto the Emmy’s list. Ms. Levin pointed out the long list of things that have seemingly gone wrong for them, including issues with Spotify and Netflix. She also highlighted Meghan’s request to be on the Emmy panel, suggesting it could be an extraordinary way of not coping.

Ms. Levin further mentioned discrepancies in Harry and Meghan’s relationship, attributing it to Meghan’s constantly changing mind.

