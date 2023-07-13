Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have missed an opportunity to gain support and admiration through their charitable efforts, as they appear to have taken a misguided approach to achieving success.

Since leaving their royal duties in 2020, Harry and Meghan have continued to maintain a narrative of portraying themselves as victims, which has reportedly angered their loved ones and the people of the UK and America.

Despite relocating to the United States, it seems that the couple has not completely distanced themselves from the lifestyle of the royal palace. Instead, they have chosen to monetize their royal connections.

According to some historians and experts, Meghan and Harry’s pursuit of fame and financial gain has led them to take a confrontational approach, making claims and allegations that have seemingly turned them against their own people.

Even in America, people are becoming increasingly weary of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as evidenced by their recent loss of a multi-million-dollar deal with Spotify, a major audio streaming giant.

The insider claims that Meghan and Harry are now attempting to change their approach in order to achieve their goals, which initially led them to step away from royal life. Meghan is reportedly considering distancing her brand from the royal family, as the couple searches for a new direction to rebuild their image and reputation.

