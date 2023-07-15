Meghan Markle angry on Media for filming William’s children

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s friend, expressed displeasure with a media outlet.

For filming Kate Middleton and Prince William’s children during their recent family outing.

The video was shared on Twitter, expressing his displeasure with the press for filming the children.

The video was shared on its official Twitter handle and tweeted “William and Kate got the school holidays off to a flying start by taking their children on a family day out to the world’s largest military air show – but Prince Louis didn’t seem impressed.”

Meghan and Harry’s photographer responded, saying, “I really wish the press would just stop filming theses babies all the time.” Let them be!!!.

“It just doesn’t feel right.” Even if it’s a formal press conference, they should just publish the set-up images and not this candid observation stuff, especially because they’re so small.”

“Does advertising revenue matter more than protecting these kids?” he continued. Come on, people…

“Also, some of the comments on Twitter are abhorrent.”

On Friday, Prince William and Kate Middleton paid a surprise visit to the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire with their children.