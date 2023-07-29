Meghan Markle changes name on Archie’s birth certificate

Meghan Markle’s name was changed from “Rachel Meghan.”

The change was made at the request of Buckingham Palace.

The change has been met with some criticism.

Advertisement

Meghan Markle’s name was changed from “Rachel Meghan” to “Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Sussex” on Archie’s birth certificate. This change was made in June 2019, about a month after Archie was born.

The change was made at the request of Buckingham Palace, according to Meghan’s spokesperson. The spokesperson said that the change was “dictated by the Palace” and that Meghan and Prince Harry did not request it.

The change has been met with some criticism, with some people saying that it is a sign of Meghan’s growing distance from the royal family. Others have said that the change is simply a reflection of Meghan’s new status as a duchess.

However, the decision to change Meghan’s name on Archie’s birth certificate was a personal one. However, the change has sparked a debate about the role of women in the royal family and the expectations placed on them.

Also Read Brad Pitt stops formula one movie production Brad Pitt's Formula One movie halted due to SAG strike. Pitt supports...