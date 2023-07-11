Advertisement
Meghan Markle considers taking on solo projects without Prince Harry

  • Meghan Markle is considering solo ventures without her husband Prince Harry.
  • After their Spotify arrangement expires.
  • Rumors suggest she will focus on individual initiatives, despite his full support.
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, has been advised about pursuing solo ventures without her husband, Prince Harry, following the expiration of their Spotify arrangement.

Meghan Markle, according to rumours, has decided to “step away” from the couple’s joint brand and instead focus on individual initiatives.

According to a source, “Meghan feels she’ll have better success if she takes the time to work on projects alone without Harry – even though he always gives her his full support.”

According to a source, Meghan Markle’s staff is constantly pushing her to develop her own platform, according to OK magazine.

Meanwhile, presenter Esther Krakue says Meghan Markle’s decision to pursue a solo endeavour may do more harm than good.

Esther Krakue told, “I don’t think there’s any benefit, in terms of star power or financial gain, for Meghan to not be with Harry.”

