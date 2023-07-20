Meghan Markle & Harry to enjoy holidays with Archie and Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are most likely considering how to keep their two young children, Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two, entertained over the summer vacation.

Despite the fact that their children are not yet of school age, the pair will be eager to keep them occupied during their break from pre-school.

Prince Archie attends a pre-school near the family’s home in Montecito, California, but Lilibet does not.

Unlike in the UK, children in the United States are not expected to start school until they are six years old, giving Harry and Meghan even more time to keep the children entertained.

The royals’ residence boasts plenty of activities, as evidenced by the royals’ Netflix docuseries, which shows that it features strolling grounds as well as a pool.

On the Sussex estate, there are also dogs and chickens.

Oprah Winfrey, Tom Cruise, and Ellen DeGeneres are among the famous neighbours that may make suitable house guests for the day.

If they want to leave the comfort of their house, they have a multitude of options right outside their door.

Montecito has a lot of gorgeous beaches that run the length of the coast and are ideal for sunbathing and swimming.

The Santa Barbara Zoo, which houses thousands of species such as giant apes, leopards, bears, and penguins, is also a famous attraction.

The nearby Ty Warner Sea Centre also allows the family to see some sea life.

The family has been seen out and about more in recent weeks, with Meghan and Harry visiting the local farmer’s market last week.

The couple was photographed just weeks after Prince Harry took Lilibet, two, to a Fourth of July parade near their house.

