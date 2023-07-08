Meghan Markle motivated to make Netflix partnership success

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is reportedly determined to ensure the success of her multi-million dollar deal with streaming giant Netflix, following the end of their partnership with Spotify.

According to the reports, Meghan Markle and her team are working hard to secure approval for movies and TV shows from Netflix before their $100 million contract concludes in 2025.

An insider cited by the publication revealed that Harry and Meghan are prepared to make a powerful comeback after their collaboration with Spotify came to an end.

While the couple released the series “Harry & Meghan” on Netflix at the end of last year, they are yet to showcase any additional projects.

Last month, a spokesperson for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry confirmed their departure from Spotify, stating, “Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series that we made together.”

