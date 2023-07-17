Meghan Markle & Prince Harry are no longer power couple 

According to royal commentator Kinsey Schofield, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have lost their status as a “power couple” following their severed partnership with Spotify.

Schofield expressed this view, stating that there was a time when the couple indeed held the title of a power couple, securing significant media deals with platforms like Spotify and Netflix.

However, the expert drew an unfavorable comparison between the Sussexes and Harry’s great-great-uncle, King Edward VIII, who abdicated the throne, stating that they are now in “Wallis and Edward territory.”

Schofield highlighted that their actions have caused disruption and hurt to numerous individuals, which has resulted in a credibility gap between the truth and their version of events.

Currently, the Sussex brand is considered to be quite toxic, Schofield asserted, acknowledging that audiences can be forgiving over time, but the damage caused by the couple’s actions has affected their reputation.

