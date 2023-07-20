Meghan Markle & Prince Harry ignored by White House

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, King Charles III’s younger son and daughter-in-law, attempted various methods to gain access to US political figures.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex allegedly requested a ride back to the US on Air Force One with President Joe Biden after Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in September, but their request was denied by the White House to avoid causing any commotion.

Additionally, Meghan and Harry invited Jill Biden to attend Harry’s Invictus Games, but the UK officials reportedly discouraged the move, fearing it might not sit well with the royal family.

Meghan publicly advocated for paid family leave to lawmakers on Capitol Hill and worked behind the scenes to connect with the Bidens.

In a supportive gesture, Jill Biden received an intriguing gift from Meghan following the Duchess’ controversial TV interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Their initiatives were seen as a failed attempt to gain political influence in the US.

Tensions arose between the couple and the royal family, leading to Harry and Meghan being disinvited from a pre-funeral reception at Buckingham Palace during the time of the Queen’s passing.

