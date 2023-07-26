Advertisement
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry not heading for divorce: Royal expert

Articles
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not planning a divorce.
  • There have been rumors that the couple is “taking time apart.”
  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been married since 2018.
Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, according to royal authority Katie Nicholl, are not planning a divorce.

According to the royal expert, who was mentioned by the entertainment magazine, there is zero evidence to back up rumors that the royal couple had broken up.

She said, “My experience with Harry and Meghan — whenever I’ve been with them as a couple, who are very, very close — [have] a sort of spark between them that always struck me as being very authentic.

The royal commentator went on to say, “However, there have been rumors circulating in recent months that the fallout from Spare, which is pretty epic for Prince Harry who had Britain really turned against him, his home country; he’s really not welcomed here.”

There were earlier rumors that the devoted parents of Archie and Lilibet were “taking time apart” to mend their relationship.

