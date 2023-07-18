Meghan Markle & Prince Harry regret their actions after recent rejection?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have previously shared royal secrets and personal moments in their highly-publicized documentary, are reportedly feeling upset and disappointed over a recent snub.

According to sources, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were left heartbroken when their Netflix docuseries “Harry & Meghan” did not receive any nominations at the Primetime Emmys.

The couple had apparently been expecting the series to receive recognition at the awards show, and the news left them devastated.

The source also mentioned that Harry and Meghan, who currently reside in California, may be regretting their decision to make their private royal life public.

Ingrid Seward, a royal expert, commented that although the couple might be feeling devastated and irritated by the snub, they are unlikely to show it.

Advertisement

She highlighted that in the series, Harry and Meghan spoke about the royal family in a negative light while portraying themselves as trying to make a positive impact on the world.

Despite not receiving an Emmy nomination, the couple’s series was well-received by viewers and even broke a Netflix record for the biggest documentary debut, garnering 81.6 million views in the first four days.

The Sussexes did, however, receive a nomination for the Hollywood Critics Award in Best Streaming Nonfiction, which could be seen as a positive focus for them.

Overall, the couple’s disappointment over the Emmy snub suggests that they had high expectations for recognition but were ultimately left feeling upset by the outcome.