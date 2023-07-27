Meghan Markle & Prince Harry selling estate as Montecito isn’t working out

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are currently on the lookout for new properties to move to. Despite living in a mansion in Montecito, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are considering relocating to a different place.

Royal commentator Christine Ross shared insights with US Weekly, stating, “It is interesting, we have heard several stories about them wanting to move somewhere new. I think Montecito is probably not working out for them for whatever reason. Sometimes you move to a neighborhood and you find it’s not for you,” they added.

The sale of their massive Montecito house could be in the cards as they explore other options. According to an insider, “They love their life there but it feels a bit remote and removed from the city.” The possibility of a new home is certainly on their radar.

After stepping down from their roles as senior royals, Meghan and Harry made their move to Montecito in 2020, settling in California with their two children.

Now, they seem to be considering a change of scenery and are actively exploring other potential places to call home.

