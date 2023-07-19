Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s split stir concern over Archie, Lilibet custody

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s split: Rumors of a rift and potential separation between the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry have sparked online debates about the custody of their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

In response to a report titled “Rumors swirl there’s trouble in paradise for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle,” one royal fan commented that, according to an old royal family “law,” the determination of who gets custody of the children could be based on whose “loins” they came from, as it may affect their position in the line of succession.

Another commenter mentioned that during Charles and Diana’s divorce, the jurisdiction of the Crown came into play, with the Queen being considered the guardian of William and Harry.

However, this fact seemed unfamiliar to many people.

Amid the rumors of Meghan and Harry’s marriage troubles, royal commentator and author Petronella Wyatt claimed that a split between them might not be likely due to custody laws in America and the strained relationship between Prince Harry and his estranged brother, Prince William.

Advertisement

She raised questions about what would happen to the children, considering they are American citizens and might be subject to American custody laws.