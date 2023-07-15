Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Meghan Markle refused to accept an Emmy for Prince Harry

Meghan Markle refused to accept an Emmy for Prince Harry

Articles
Advertisement
Meghan Markle refused to accept an Emmy for Prince Harry

Meghan Markle refused to accept an Emmy for Prince Harry

Advertisement

Former Hollywood actress Meghan Markle declined an invitation to the Emmys in 2018, the same year she married Prince Harry.

The decision was seen as a clear demarcation between her acting career and her new life with Harry.

Despite being put forward for an Emmy that year, Meghan refused the nomination as she was focused on her transition into royal life and preparing for her upcoming wedding to Prince Harry. The invitation also extended to Harry, with both of them being asked to attend the event and present an honor.

The source stated that show executives had hoped Meghan would attend the event to bid farewell to her Suits fans and colleagues while celebrating with some of the industry’s biggest stars.

However, Meghan had made the decision to leave her acting career behind and fully embrace her new role in the royal family alongside Harry.

Advertisement

Although Meghan’s name was submitted for the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category, she ultimately did not receive a nomination.

Interestingly, the situation has now taken a different turn, as this year Meghan has reportedly been snubbed by the Emmy Awards.

Also Read

Zara Tindall more at ease with hubby than Kate is with William
Zara Tindall more at ease with hubby than Kate is with William

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall have a noticeable display of affection in...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story