Meghan Markle refused to accept an Emmy for Prince Harry

Former Hollywood actress Meghan Markle declined an invitation to the Emmys in 2018, the same year she married Prince Harry.

The decision was seen as a clear demarcation between her acting career and her new life with Harry.

Despite being put forward for an Emmy that year, Meghan refused the nomination as she was focused on her transition into royal life and preparing for her upcoming wedding to Prince Harry. The invitation also extended to Harry, with both of them being asked to attend the event and present an honor.

The source stated that show executives had hoped Meghan would attend the event to bid farewell to her Suits fans and colleagues while celebrating with some of the industry’s biggest stars.

However, Meghan had made the decision to leave her acting career behind and fully embrace her new role in the royal family alongside Harry.

Although Meghan’s name was submitted for the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category, she ultimately did not receive a nomination.

Interestingly, the situation has now taken a different turn, as this year Meghan has reportedly been snubbed by the Emmy Awards.

