There are discussions about Meghan Markle possibly returning to acting. She is being considered for a role that was once offered to Princess Diana.

Stepping back from their royal duties has opened up new opportunities, and Meghan has a tempting offer to star with Kevin Costner in the sequel ‘The Bodyguard 2,’ which fans are eagerly waiting for.

Kevin Costner, the Hollywood actor, recently revealed that he had thought of Princess Diana as the ideal lead for ‘The Bodyguard 2.’

He fondly remembered a conversation with her where she asked about a kissing scene in the film, showing her nervousness due to the public attention she always received. Costner assured her that they could handle the scene well.

It’s fascinating to think about what could have been if Princess Diana had taken the role in ‘The Bodyguard 2,’ but it didn’t happen. Now, many years later, Meghan Markle might get the opportunity to play the same role.

People are eagerly watching Meghan’s life after stepping back from royalty, and her possible involvement in the movie has excited both fans and critics.