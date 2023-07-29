Meghan Markle’s Suits Breaks Records in Streaming

The iconic TV show “Suits,” starring Meghan Markle, is back in the spotlight, breaking streaming records nearly four years after its series finale. The legal drama made its debut on Netflix last month and quickly became a hit, amassing a staggering 3.14 billion minutes of streaming time in just one week.

Meghan Markle’s portrayal of paralegal Rachel Zane was a standout in the show’s nine-season run on the USA Network. Her on-screen chemistry with co-star Patrick J. Adams added to the series’ appeal, making it a fan favourite.

Since leaving “Suits” in 2017, Meghan Markle’s life has taken a fairytale turn, marrying Prince Harry and welcoming two children. Although she left acting behind, recent reports indicate that Meghan is set to make a royal return to the entertainment industry. The Duchess has signed with a prominent talent agency, focusing on producing projects rather than acting.

As “Suits” continues to gain popularity on streaming platforms, its charm remains timeless, captivating audiences and attracting new viewers on Netflix. The show’s enduring success showcases the lasting impact of Meghan Markle’s role and the overall appeal of the legal drama.

