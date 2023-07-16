Mehar Bano Slays In Electric Blue Crop Top: Photos

Renowned star Mehar Bano recently delighted her fans with captivating snapshots from her trip to the USA. Looking effortlessly chic and exuding confidence, she rocked a stylish blue crop top with a deep neckline while enjoying the breathtaking view from the Brooklyn Bridge. Her charm remained intact, even with her busy and tired feet.

For her daytime outing, Mehar opted for a minimal makeover, considering the prevailing heat. She adorned a braid hairstyle and complemented her look with elegant golden hooped earrings and a statement bracelet.

In the photos, she appears incredibly fashionable, pairing her blue top with a jeans skirt and a Louis Vuitton cross-body bag.

With an impressive career of over 11 years in the entertainment industry, Mehar Bano has earned fame and acclaim through her roles in hit drama serials like Daagh, Balaa, Churails, and the recent miniseries, Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam.

Excitingly, her fans can look forward to seeing her on the big screen soon in the upcoming film Taxali, starring alongside Yasir Hussain and Ayesha Omar.

