Michael Cera shares he wanted to quit acting after film ‘Superbad’

The actor known for his portrayal of Barbie, Michael Cera, disclosed that he considered leaving the entertainment industry following the success of his two hit films, Juno and Superbad.

Michael conveyed during an interview that the fame he garnered after these movies in 2007 made him uncomfortable, causing feelings of unease, peculiarity, and paranoia. While acknowledging the positive aspects of fame and the opportunity to meet incredible people, he also recognized the presence of negative energies that he was ill-prepared to handle.

In the wake of the fame from these two films, he admitted, “I didn’t know how to handle walking down the street.” He described fame as causing discomfort in one’s own skin and leading to paranoia and a sense of weirdness. Despite the positives and meeting amazing individuals, he felt unequipped to navigate the negative aspects.

Cera offered an example of encountering intoxicated individuals who, despite their enthusiasm, emitted toxic vibes upon recognizing a celebrity. He mentioned that such situations could be rather distressing.

As a child actor, he found that people were less respectful of personal boundaries, contributing to a burning feeling of constant scrutiny. Looking back, he acknowledged that it was a mistake not knowing how to establish his own boundaries.

The 35-year-old actor disclosed that he experienced disappointment and a personal crisis, causing him to consider avoiding roles that would further increase his fame. He found himself struggling to cope with the overwhelming level of public attention, leading him to question whether he would continue his acting career.

In conclusion, Michael Cera expressed, “I think I wanted to be a working actor who can enjoy my day-to-day life, and the world that I’ve created for myself.” He conveyed this sentiment as he sought to strike a balance between his career and personal life, as reported by Variety.

