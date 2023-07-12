Michael Jordan’s Public Disapproval For Marcus Embarasses Larsa

Larsa Pippen has expressed her feelings of embarrassment following basketball legend Michael Jordan’s public disapproval of her relationship with his son, Marcus Jordan.

During the latest episode of their podcast Separation Anxiety, Larsa and Marcus openly discussed the incident where Michael Jordan sternly rejected Larsa in front of the paparazzi. Larsa angrily expressed her feelings to Marcus, stating, “You thought it was funny. I didn’t think it was funny. There is nothing funny about it. I kinda felt like it went everywhere and I was kind of embarrassed.”

She further explained, “It literally went everywhere. I think people started to think that online they were saying that I was lying… that I lied and said that our parents are fine because I was doing interviews and saying both of our families are fine.”

Larsa, who was previously married to Michael’s teammate Scottie Pippen before their split in 2021, acknowledged that some people, including Scottie, might find their relationship awkward. She said, “But it probably is awkward for my ex and your dad because they have their own relationship or whatever it was.”

She concluded by sharing her understanding of the situation, saying, “So I feel like for them, it probably is weird, it probably is weird for your dad. I can’t be mad. I understand… Oh my god, I was traumatized. I was like, what are we going to do, people think I lied.”

