Mikaal Zulfiqar Opens Up About His Unfulfilled Life Wishes

Mikaal Zulfiqar, a talented and charismatic Pakistani television and film actor, has garnered a strong following due to his exceptional skills. He has graced the screens in numerous successful dramas, including popular serials such as “Diyar E Dil,” “Dur E Shehwar,” “Pani Jaisa Pyar,” “Sangat,” “Chauraha,” “Khassara,” and “Fraud.”

Alongside his acting career, Mikaal Zulfiqar is a thriving entrepreneur and owns a salon called Headlines Studio & Salon by Mikaal Zulfiqar. Despite his professional dedication, he prefers to keep his personal life private.

In a recent appearance on a show hosted by Ayesha Jahanzeb, Mikaal opened up about some of his unfulfilled wishes in life. He expressed his desire to have a son, stating that he is yet to realize this wish. Additionally, Mikaal revealed his aspiration to become a singer, which hasn’t materialized thus far. However, the opportunity to sing on the program “Chocolate Times” brought him joy.

Mikaal Zulfiqar also shared his ambition to venture into Hollywood, affirming his determination to accomplish this goal in the future. Another unfulfilled wish on his bucket list is skydiving. Mikaal expressed his eagerness to experience this thrilling activity.

On the work front, Mikaal recently appeared in the blockbuster movie “Money Back Guarantee” alongside the industry’s prominent actors.

Advertisement

Also Read Mikaal Zulfiqar regrets his marriage Mikaal began his professional life as a model before switching to acting....