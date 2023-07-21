Minal Khan & Amal Look Exquisite In New Photoshoot

Amal Muneeb and Minal Khan share an incredibly strong bond. Amal Muneeb, the adorable niece of Minal, is the daughter of Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt. Minal adores Amal and loves to share pictures with her adorable little niece.

Minal Khan is a renowned and exceptionally talented Pakistani actress known for her remarkable performances in the entertainment industry. With her captivating beauty and impressive acting skills, she has won the hearts of many fans nationwide. Minal started her career at a young age and has since become a prominent figure in the Pakistani television industry.

A few new photos of Minal alongside Amal are circulating online showcasing the beautiful duo in majestic clothes by A & M Closet. Minal and Amal were seen wearing captivating long summer gowns. They donned adorable colours adorned with endearing patterns. Both of them looked breathtaking in the photos. This charming duo, Minal and Amal Muneeb look stunning in their lovely floral frocks. These beautiful summer outfits exude sheer adorableness. By looking at the pictures below you can enjoy the beauty of this delightful duo:

