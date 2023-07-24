Minal khan wishes her mother happy birthday in a heartwarming post

Minal Khan touched the hearts of her fans and followers.

Renowned Pakistani actress Minal Khan touched the hearts of her fans and followers when she took to social media to wish her beloved mother a happy birthday with an emotional and heartwarming post. The heartfelt tribute captured the essence of their special bond and showcased the deep love and appreciation Minal has for her mother.

In the touching post, Minal poured out her feelings, expressing gratitude for her mother’s unwavering support, love, and sacrifices throughout her life. She shared cherished memories, accompanied by adorable photographs that resonated with fans, evoking nostalgia and admiration for the mother-daughter duo. The actress captioned the post: Happy birthday mama❤️ May all your wishes come true. Thankyou for everything you do for us.

