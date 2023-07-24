Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Minal khan wishes her mother happy birthday in a heartwarming post

Minal khan wishes her mother happy birthday in a heartwarming post

Articles
Advertisement
Minal khan wishes her mother happy birthday in a heartwarming post

Minal khan wishes her mother happy birthday in a heartwarming post

Advertisement
  • Minal Khan touched the hearts of her fans and followers.
  • She shared cherished memories accompanied by adorable photographs.
  • The actress captioned the post: May Allah bless you with long and healthy life Ameen.
Advertisement

Renowned Pakistani actress Minal Khan touched the hearts of her fans and followers when she took to social media to wish her beloved mother a happy birthday with an emotional and heartwarming post. The heartfelt tribute captured the essence of their special bond and showcased the deep love and appreciation Minal has for her mother.

In the touching post, Minal poured out her feelings, expressing gratitude for her mother’s unwavering support, love, and sacrifices throughout her life. She shared cherished memories, accompanied by adorable photographs that resonated with fans, evoking nostalgia and admiration for the mother-daughter duo. The actress captioned the post: Happy birthday mama❤️ May all your wishes come true. Thankyou for everything you do for us.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Minal Ahsan (@minalkhan.official)

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

Minal Khan & Amal Look Exquisite In New Photoshoot
Minal Khan & Amal Look Exquisite In New Photoshoot

Amal Muneeb and Minal Khan share an incredibly strong bond. Amal Muneeb,...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story