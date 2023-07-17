Minal Khan’s pictures shows that she is expecting her first child

Aiman Khan and Minal Khan would undoubtedly be at the top.

Minal Khan and Aiman Khan would undoubtedly be at the top. Both sisters ventured into the world of showbiz at the young age of 18, proving that one can pursue their passion while continuing their education. The remarkable acting skills of these siblings are evident to all who see them perform.

Minal Khan revealed in an earlier interview that she entered the entertainment industry due to her father’s influence. Although their father is no longer with them, a family friend provided them with the opportunity to make their first appearance on television. After working in a TV commercial, they gained immense popularity, which led to offers for supporting roles in TV dramas.

At the age of 27, Minal Khan has temporarily stepped away from the TV screen after tying the knot with actor Ahsan Mohsin Ikram. Currently, she is enjoying her honeymoon phase and has expressed her desire to dedicate herself to her husband and in-laws. Surprisingly, she made this decision at the peak of her career. Nonetheless, her devoted fans eagerly anticipate her return to TV dramas.

In recent news, following Aiman Khan, her twin sister Minal Khan’s picture has gone viral on social media. In these pictures, it seems that Minal Khan has gained some weight compared to before, leading to speculations that she might be pregnant. These pictures of Minal Khan started circulating on social media after she uploaded a vlog on her husband’s YouTube channel.

