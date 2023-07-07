Mithun Chakraborty’s mother, Shantirani Chakraborty, passes away confirmed by her son Namashi.

On Friday, June 6, the mother of renowned actor Mithun Chakraborty, Shantirani Chakraborty, passed away. The sad news was confirmed by Mithun’s younger son, Namashi Chakraborty. Mithun had been residing with his mother in Mumbai.

Kunal Ghosh said, “Heartfelt condolences to Mithun Chakraborty on the death of his mother. I hope Mithun Da and his family can bear this deep grief.”

Agnimitra Paul also posted a tweet in the Bengali language, conveying the message, “This loss is beyond repair. Hope that Mithun Da is able to face this hour of grief and loss with strength. Rest in power Aunty. Om Shanti.”

Mithun Chakraborty’s son, actor Namashi, confirmed the news of his grandmother’s passing and expressed gratitude for the condolences received. In an interview with Bengali publication Ananda Bazaar Patrika, Namashi shared the confirmation and appreciation for the support during this difficult time, “Yes, the news is true. Grandma is no longer with us.”

Mithun Chakraborty experienced the loss of his father Basantakumar Chakraborty three years ago as a result of kidney failure.

Mithun Chakraborty, a renowned actor, began his film career with the movie “Mrigayaa” in 1976, earning him the National Film Award for Best Actor. Throughout his illustrious career, he delivered remarkable performances in films such as “Disco Dancer,” “Surakksha,” “Sahhas,” “Wardat,” “Wanted,” “Boxer,” “Pyar Jhukta Nahin,” “Pyari Behna,” “Prem Pratigyaa,” “Mujrim,” “Yugandhar,” “The Don,” “Jallaad,” and “Agneepath.” Recently, he appeared in Vivek Agnihotri’s “The Kashmir Files” and made his debut on the OTT platform with the Amazon Prime Video series “Bestseller” in February 2022.

