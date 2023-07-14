Moammar Rana’s Daughter is set for her Acting Debut

Raniya Rana is all set to make her acting debut with her father.

The interview clip of a proud father with his daughter went viral all over the internet.

The film, which is yet to release in Pakistan, has already won awards.

Advertisement

The ever-green actor of Lollywood, Moammar Rana’s daughter, Raniya Rana is all set to make her acting debut with her father in an upcoming film, Aar Par which even before release has won several awards.

The interview clip of a proud father with his daughter went viral all over the internet and the audience praised the confidence level of this upcoming star of our entertainment industry.

In this video, we can see the proud father sharing how Raniya always wanted to follow in her father’s footsteps even when she was three years old, and how she want to become a star in her own right.

Produced by Kalakar Entertainments and written by Mashood Qadri, Aar Paar has been directed by Saleem Daad. The film, which is yet to release in Pakistan, has already won awards at five international film festivals.

Its cast comprises a galaxy of veterans and upcoming sensations, including Moammar Rana, Shamyl Khan, Erum Akhtar, Okasha Gul, Mashood Qadri, Furqan Ahmed, Zuhab Khan, Ahmed Hassan, Areej Chaudhary, Raniya Moammar Rana, and others.

The plot follows a friendship across borders – between Kamal (Shamyl Khan) and Arman Singh (Moammar Rana) – as well as their family relationships.

Advertisement

Focusing on the challenges that life throws at them, it also showcases women’s empowerment and promises to be a game changer in the world of Pakistani cinema, introducing a narrative that challenges conventions and sparks conversations.

Also Read Moammar Rana’s daughter Rea gets engaged Actor Moammar Rana’s daughter Rea Rana got engaged last night with many...