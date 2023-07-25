Ekra Faiz is an exceptional Pakistani model for quite a few years now.

Ekra Faiz is an exceptional Pakistani model who has been a part of the fashion industry for quite a few years now. You might have seen her in famous fashion shows like BCW and PFW, where she showcases her talent and style. But her presence is not limited to the runway; she’s also a familiar face to television viewers. You might have caught her on popular talk shows like Mazaqraat and Salam Zindagi, where she shares her experiences and thoughts.

Recently, Ekra Faiz made an appearance on the show along with Shiraz Uppal. During the show, she was asked about her opinion on the most overrated Pakistani television and film actor. Ekra honestly expressed that she thinks Hania Aamir, who is undoubtedly a popular face, falls into the category of being an overrated actor.

Talking about it, Ekra Faiz said, “I am giving a name. She’s very popular though, she has improvised a lot, I am not against you but Hania Aamir, I know she has improvised a lot but she came instantly and she was everywhere but if you see actresses like Yumna Zaidi, she is such a fine and subtle actress. Saba Qamar is also a great actor but they gave to struggle a lot. On the other hand, Hania Aamir came and she was all over, also, in the starting, she did very immaturely acting, I am telling this as a viewer”.

