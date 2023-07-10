Model Natasha Big confession about Shahroz Sabzwari

Natasha Hussain is a well-known Pakistani fashion model, host, and artist.

Natasha Hussain is a well-known Pakistani fashion model, host, and artist who has been in the industry for around two decades. She gained fame as one of the top models in Pakistan and was admired for portraying modern roles in dramas. Recently, she appeared in the dramas “Yeh Dil Mera” and “Parizaad,” and her performances in both roles received great appreciation from her fans.

In a recent appearance on “The Chocolate Times,” the popular model revealed the name of an actor whom she believes is only in the industry due to nepotism and lacks acting skills. When asked about it, Natasha Hussain mentioned, “Well, it could be Shahroz Sabzwari, the son of Behroz Sabzwari. I don’t really consider him an actor, but his father is a great actor. I think he got a platform because of his father.” However, the host clarified that this segment is not intended to criticize anyone and is meant to be a light-hearted activity.

