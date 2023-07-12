Model Natasha Hussain apologize to Shahroz Sabzwari

Natasha said that she does not consider Shahroz Sabzwari to be a talented actor.

Also said that his success was solely due to his father’s influence.

She took to her Instagram story to express her thoughts on the matter.

In our world, we often talk about the importance of freedom of speech. However, in reality, people tend to limit each other’s freedom to express themselves while also respecting certain boundaries. This is particularly evident in Pakistan, where people are generally afraid to speak out their thoughts on various topics such as politics, sports, or personal preferences, due to the potential consequences they may face.

One recent incident involved a person named Natasha, also known as Natty, who appeared on a TV show called Chocolate Times. During the show, she was asked a question and responded by stating that she does not consider Shahroz Sabzwari to be a talented actor, suggesting that his success was solely due to his father’s influence.

Natty’s comments quickly gained widespread attention and became viral on various platforms. Some people criticized her for speaking negatively about someone and argued that we should always be kind in our opinions. On the other hand, there were those who supported Natty’s right to have her own preferences and express them, even if it meant disliking certain actors.

After the video of Natasha’s comments spread widely online, she has now addressed the situation and clarified her stance. She took to her Instagram story to express her thoughts on the matter.

