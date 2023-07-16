Momal Sheikh Shares more pictures from her Phuket Trip

Momal Sheikh comes from a family deeply rooted in the showbiz industry. Her father, the esteemed actor Javed Sheikh, has established a prominent presence not just in Pakistan but also in India.

Initially, Javed Sheikh did not allow Momal to pursue a career in the entertainment industry.

However, after her marriage to Nadir, her husband became her pillar of support, encouraging her to pursue her dreams.

Ever since Momal joined the world of dramas, she has experienced a steady rise and has been a part of numerous successful projects.

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Momal Sheikh is also a loving mother to two beautiful children—a son and a daughter.

She enjoys sharing glimpses of her personal life through pictures on her social media platforms, and her fans eagerly await these moments.

Currently, Momal and her entire family are enjoying their summer vacations in Phuket.

The serene location has provided them with a wonderful backdrop to create lasting memories, and Momal has graciously shared some stunning pictures from their time there with her fans.

These images capture the joy and togetherness of their family vacation, spreading happiness to all who view them.

Take a look:

