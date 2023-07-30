Mrunal Thakur, Radhika Apte, and More as Gorgeous Brides

The highly anticipated return of the popular web series “Made in Heaven” is finally upon us, and fans couldn’t be more thrilled.

The highly anticipated return of the popular web series “Made in Heaven” is finally upon us, and fans couldn’t be more thrilled. After its successful debut in 2019, viewers have eagerly awaited the second season, and now, the wait is almost over. Zoya Akhtar, one of the show’s creators, recently made an official announcement, sending waves of excitement throughout the fanbase. The release date for “Made In Heaven Season 2” has been set for August 10, and it will be available for streaming on Prime Video.

To further heighten the anticipation, Prime Video has released stunning pictures of the brides from the upcoming season. The images showcase Mrunal Thakur, Radhika Apte, Shibani Dandekar, Sarah Jane-Dias, Naina Sareen, Elnaaz Norouzi, Kallirroi Tziafeta, Zayn Marie Khan, and Sheena Khalid dressed in glamorous bridal attire. Mrunal Thakur dazzles in a resplendent red lehenga, adorned with exquisite Kundan jewelry, while Radhika Apte looks heavenly in a traditional Marathi bride ensemble in pure white. The other actresses, including Zayn Khan, Elnaaz Norouzi, Naina Sareen, Sarah Jane Dias, and Shibani Akhtar, are equally captivating in their stunning bridal looks. Fans are left intrigued and eager to witness how the season will unfold with these beautiful ladies as brides.

The official caption accompanying the post reads, “We’re all set to welcome the brides and attend the Made In Heaven weddings, again. #MadeInHeavenOnPrime S2, Aug 10!”

The second season, produced by Excel Media & Entertainment and Tiger Baby, promises to be just as enthralling as the first. Helmed by talented directors Alankrita Shrivastava, Neeraj Ghaywan, Nitya Mehra, Reema Kagti, and Zoya Akhtar, the show features an exceptional cast, including familiar faces from season 1, such as Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Vijay Raaz. Additionally, new talents like Mona Singh, Ishwak Singh, and Trinetra Haldar will grace the screen in this much-awaited season.

The countdown to “Made in Heaven Season 2” has begun, and fans can’t wait to witness the riveting weddings, captivating drama, and exceptional performances that this acclaimed series is known for. On August 10, get ready to dive back into the world of opulent weddings, intricate relationships, and the complexities of modern society in “Made in Heaven.”

