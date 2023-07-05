Advertisement
Muneeb Butt Reveals Her Daughter Amal’s Birth Story

Articles
Muneeb Butt Reveals Her Daughter Amal’s Birth Story

Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt form a perfect couple who have always managed to strike a beautiful balance between their work and personal lives. They both excel at parenting their daughter, Amal Muneeb, with great care and dedication. Their daughter is the centre of their universe, and they prioritize her well-being above all else.

The journey of becoming parents for the first time can be overwhelming, particularly for a young couple who are uncertain about what lies ahead. During an appearance on Juggan’s show, Muneeb shared the story of Amal’s birth. At the time, Muneeb was engaged in a project shoot while Aiman was admitted to the hospital due to concerns about Amal’s irregular heartbeat.

Initially, Muneeb attempted to complete his shoot before going to the hospital. However, realizing the urgency of the situation, director Angeline Malik made the compassionate decision to cancel the shoot, allowing Muneeb to be by Aiman’s side. They experienced significant stress during this time, but fortunately, Amal was born the following day, and everything went well.

On the work front, Muneeb Butt recently appeared in Sar-e-Rah alongside Saba Qamar, Hareem Farooq, Saboor Aly, and others.

