Munni from ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’: Unrecognizable Transformation

Harshaali Malhotra, the adorable little girl who won hearts with her heartwarming performance as Munni.

She’s all grown up now and her recent appearance has left fans in awe.

Harshaali, who enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram, keeps her fans updated with pictures and videos.

Advertisement

Harshaali Malhotra, the adorable little girl who won hearts with her heartwarming performance as Munni in Salman Khan’s blockbuster film, Bajrangi Bhaijaan? Well, she’s all grown up now and her recent appearance has left fans in awe. The actress was recently spotted in Mumbai’s Khar, stepping out from what seemed to be a Kathak institute. Harshaali, who enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram, keeps her fans updated with pictures and videos of herself.

A Paps account recently shared a video of Harshaali, showcasing her then-and-now transformation. In the video, she looked absolutely stunning in a vibrant multicolored kurti, radiating a natural glow. She graciously posed for the paps and flashed a bright smile, captivating everyone who saw the video. The remarkable transformation of Harshaali left fans amazed and reminded them of how much she has grown.

Fans took to social media to express their reactions to the video. One fan wrote, “Waqt Kahan Se Kahan Guzar Gaya Yaar.. Bacche Bade Hogye,” evoking nostalgia for the little Munni. Some even compared her to the talented actress Disha Parmar, while others showered her with compliments and flooded the comments section with red heart emojis.

Advertisement

Apart from her stunning transformation, Harshaali Malhotra has also been making strides in her career. She made her big-screen debut in 2015 with the critically acclaimed film Bajrangi Bhaijaan, where she portrayed the role of a Pakistani Muslim mute girl. Her performance garnered immense praise, and she even won the prestigious Bharat Ratna Dr. Ambedkar Award in 2022.

In an exclusive interview, Harshaali expressed her excitement for the sequel to Bajrangi Bhaijaan, hoping for its release soon. She also revealed that she is in regular contact with Salman Khan, her co-star in the film. Reflecting on her experience on the Bajrangi Bhaijaan sets, she fondly recalled the fun they had, including rides and table tennis matches.

Harshaali Malhotra’s journey from a captivating child artist to a stunning actress has been truly remarkable. As she continues to charm her fans with her talent and grace, it’s evident that she has a bright future ahead in the world of cinema.

Also Read Bajrangi Bhaijaan Star Harshaali Malhotra Surprises Fans Harshaali Malhotra, the former child actress who gained fame as Salman Khan's...