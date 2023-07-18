Nadeem Baig Says Sajal Aly Is Vulnerable And Underconfident

In a recent interview, director Nadeem Baig openly discussed actor Sajal Aly, providing fascinating insights into her acting style and personality. Baig humorously began by sharing that Aly prefers specific feedback rather than general compliments about her acting, particularly when receiving praise. “Sajal doesn’t like it when you say that Sajal is just Sajal. She wants details,” the director quipped, sparking laughter.

Baig proceeded to praise Aly’s unique approach, highlighting her vulnerability and underconfidence as captivating aspects of her performances. He also expressed admiration for the star’s natural talent, emphasizing that she doesn’t meticulously plan her acting but rather lets her emotions guide her.

“When it comes to Sajal, I have one thing to say,” stated Baig. “Sajal is the kind of actor who doesn’t plan her acting. She’s vulnerable, she’s underconfident, and that’s the beauty of her performance.” He commended her ability to capture subtle nuances that often go unnoticed by the general public, citing a specific scene where Aly had to respond to another actor’s dialogue.

“There are small things that perhaps the general public may notice,” said Baig, “like in one scene where Asfar says to her, ‘If I come to your place, will all hell be unleashed?’ She just looks at him and says, ‘It is possible.’ The way she said it… One of the very few actors I’ve seen doing this in this country. She’s a gifted and amazing actor.”

Summing up his thoughts on Aly, Baig described her as a “gifted and amazing actor,” showcasing her exceptional skills and leaving a lasting impression on audiences. Aly’s ability to evoke genuine emotions and her willingness to embrace vulnerability have undoubtedly contributed to her success in the industry.

The director-actor duo most recently collaborated in the drama series “Kuch Ankahi.” Under Baig’s direction, Aly portrayed Aaliya Agha, entangled in a love triangle between Salman (Bilal Abbas Khan) and Asfar (Sheheryar Munawar). The promising drama, breaking free from repetitive plots, concluded with a range of emotions and a wholesome happy ending for all, delighting viewers.

