Nadia Hussain praying video gets criticism

  • Nadia Hussain is a stunning and talented Pakistani television actor.
  • She has found success as a beautician and entrepreneur, running her own beauty brand.
  • Nadia is happily married and a proud mother of four children.
Nadia Hussain is a stunning and talented Pakistani television actor and model who is also a dentist by profession. Besides her work in the entertainment industry, she has found success as a beautician and entrepreneur, running her own beauty brand. Nadia is happily married and a proud mother of four children. She often connects with her fans through vlogs and videos, sharing glimpses of her life and work.

Recently, Nadia Hussain shared a video on her Instagram that has sparked some criticism. In the video, she was seen offering Namaz (Islamic prayers) and posted it on her social media account. Some of her fans felt that while offering prayers is a good practice, sharing it on social media might come across as showy or boastful. They also pointed out the manner in which she performed the prayers. Some social media users mentioned that performing Wudu (ritual washing before prayers) with fake nails may not be suitable as water might not reach the skin beneath the nails.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Nadia Hussain Khan (@nadiahussain_khan)

