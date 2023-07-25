Nadia Jamil In Awe Of Mawra Hocane’s Acting In ‘Nauroz’

Mawra Hocane is a talented and versatile Pakistani actress and model. She has made a significant mark in the entertainment industry with her impressive acting skills and charming screen presence. Hocane’s journey in the limelight began with her debut in television dramas, and she quickly garnered attention for her outstanding performances.

The series “Nauroz,” starring Mawra Hocane delves into the impact of social media on our everyday lives. In this drama, Mawra Hocane portrays a powerful character residing in the breathtaking northern regions of Pakistan, showcasing her versatility as an actress.

Notably, veteran television personality Nadia Jamil took to Twitter to express her admiration for Mawra Hocane’s performance. Jamil showered praise on Hocane’s acting abilities.

You are natural, spontaneous and riveting. Slow clap @MawraHocane @Greentvpakistan has brought us another nugget of gold w Navroz.

What a courageous, intelligent and raw performance Mawra! What incredible energy you have in the serial.

Every day brings me a new surprise of… — Nadia Jamil (@NJLahori) July 22, 2023

