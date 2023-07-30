Nadia Jamil reveal horrible side of Pakistani Celebrities

Nadia Jamil is known for being outspoken and using her voice to address important social issues.

Nadia Jamil is known for being outspoken and using her voice to address important social issues. Recently, she has been raising awareness about the alarming problem of child labor and child abuse. In particular, she has been advocating for justice for a victim named Rizwana, who suffered brutal abuse at the hands of a higher official’s wife.

Nadia Jamil has expressed her disappointment with some popular actors in the industry who have not stepped up to support Rizwana’s cause. She revealed that she reached out to them, requesting them to speak out on behalf of the young victim, but they offered lame excuses for not doing so. Some actors even said they were worried about their appearance in the video, which Nadia believes is completely irrelevant when it comes to such a serious social issue.

Despite not having a massive following herself, Nadia Jamil has continued her efforts to seek support from other well-known celebrities. She mentioned that Wahaj Ali and a few others have promised to make videos about Rizwana’s case, and she eagerly awaits their contribution. She has also approached Humayun Saeed and sent lengthy messages to Hamza Ali Abbasi, hoping they will use their platform to speak up on this critical matter.

Nadia Jamil expressed her concern that these celebrities are well aware of the severity of child labor issues, yet they choose to remain silent. Despite not receiving responses from some popular actors, she remains determined to raise awareness and bring attention to the plight of child violence victims. Her advocacy serves as a powerful reminder of the responsibility that public figures have to use their influence for the greater good.

