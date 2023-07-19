Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Nadia Khan firmly declines allowing daughter’s entry into showbiz

Nadia Khan firmly declines allowing daughter’s entry into showbiz

Articles
Advertisement
Nadia Khan firmly declines allowing daughter’s entry into showbiz

Nadia Khan firmly declines allowing daughter’s entry into showbiz

Advertisement
  • Nadia Khan is a multi-talented woman, has excelled in various roles.
  •  She is a mother of three and close to her daughter Alizeh, who is currently studying in Canada.
  • She did not want her daughter to pursue a show business career, as it is not a permanent job.
Advertisement

Nadia Khan has worked in the industry for many years. She began her career as a child performer and went on to become the queen of morning shows as well as an actress in several blockbuster dramas.

She is a multi-talented woman who has excelled in every endeavour she has undertaken. Nadia Khan is a mother of three children, a role she takes very seriously in life. She is very close to her daughter Alizeh, and the two appear to be twins.

Nadia Khan appeared on Nida Yasir’s show with her daughter Alizeh and discussed various aspects of their lives.

Alizeh is currently studying in Canada, and she explained why she has not entered the entertainment industry. She revealed that Nadia Khan did not want her daughter to pursue a career in show business.

The reason was also revealed when Nadia Khan stated that show business is not a permanent job and that she wanted her daughter to have a solid career.

Though her daughter desired to enter show business, Nadia recognised that it was not a strong interest of hers, so she persuaded her daughter to concentrate on her education rather than enter show business.

Advertisement

Also Read

Romaisa Khan reveals her Financial Struggles after her father died
Romaisa Khan reveals her Financial Struggles after her father died

Romaisa Khan is a highly accomplished TikToker who has now ventured into...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story