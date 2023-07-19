Nadia Khan firmly declines allowing daughter’s entry into showbiz

Nadia Khan is a multi-talented woman, has excelled in various roles.

She is a mother of three and close to her daughter Alizeh, who is currently studying in Canada.

She did not want her daughter to pursue a show business career, as it is not a permanent job.

Nadia Khan has worked in the industry for many years. She began her career as a child performer and went on to become the queen of morning shows as well as an actress in several blockbuster dramas.

She is a multi-talented woman who has excelled in every endeavour she has undertaken. Nadia Khan is a mother of three children, a role she takes very seriously in life. She is very close to her daughter Alizeh, and the two appear to be twins.

Nadia Khan appeared on Nida Yasir’s show with her daughter Alizeh and discussed various aspects of their lives.

Alizeh is currently studying in Canada, and she explained why she has not entered the entertainment industry. She revealed that Nadia Khan did not want her daughter to pursue a career in show business.

The reason was also revealed when Nadia Khan stated that show business is not a permanent job and that she wanted her daughter to have a solid career.

Though her daughter desired to enter show business, Nadia recognised that it was not a strong interest of hers, so she persuaded her daughter to concentrate on her education rather than enter show business.

