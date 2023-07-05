Naga Chaitanya Sets Men’s Fashion Goals With Smart Casual Airport Look

Articles
Naga Chaitanya, known as one of the top actors in Tollywood, has been facing a slowdown in his career following the underwhelming response to his previous films, “Thank You” and “Custody.” Recently, the actor was spotted at the Hyderabad airport, making a casual exit without any security personnel.

Sporting a stylish yet relaxed look, Naga Chaitanya was seen wearing a white t-shirt paired with a black shirt and brown pants. Completing his ensemble with black shoes, sunglasses, and a hat, the actor effortlessly carried his suitcase as he walked out of the airport.

In a recent interview, Tamannaah Bhatia showered praise on Naga Chaitanya and applauded his upbringing by his father, Nagarjuna. She expressed her admiration for the well-behaved, cultured, and respectful nature of actors like Naga Chaitanya and Ram Charan. Tamannaah also highlighted their chivalry, which she considers rare not just in India but in the world in general.

As for Naga Chaitanya’s upcoming projects, he is set to make his debut in the world of OTT with the web series “Dhootha,” directed by Vikram K Kumar. This horror thriller also features Parvathy Thiruvothu, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Prachi Desai, and Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam in pivotal roles. “Dhootha” marks the third collaboration between Naga Chaitanya and Vikram K Kumar, following their successful ventures “Manam” and “Thank You.”

In his last film, the Tamil-Telugu cop drama “Custody,” directed by Venkat Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya starred alongside Krithi Shetty and Arvind Swami. Unfortunately, the movie failed to make a significant impact among audiences and struggled at the box office. Currently, “Custody” is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. While Naga Chaitanya is yet to announce his next film, fans eagerly await news of his upcoming projects.

