Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Naimal Khawar pictures with her sister in Dubai

Naimal Khawar pictures with her sister in Dubai

Articles
Advertisement
Naimal Khawar pictures with her sister in Dubai
Advertisement
  • Naimal Khawar Khan is widely recognized for her beauty and talent.
  • Naimal Khawar Khan possesses a remarkable talent for painting.
  • Currently, Naimal Khawar is enjoying a reunion with her sisters in Dubai.
Advertisement

Naimal Khawar Khan, a Pakistani model, actor, and social media influencer, is widely recognized for her beauty and talent. Her journey in the entertainment industry took off with a prominent feature film called Verna, directed by Shoaib Mansoor. The film garnered significant attention and served as a stepping stone for Naimal’s career. Shortly after, she had the opportunity to work in the hit drama serial “Anaa” on Hum TV, where her on-screen chemistry with Usman Mukhtar was highly praised by fans.

Aside from her acting skills, Naimal Khawar Khan possesses a remarkable talent for painting, showcasing her creativity and artistic abilities. She is happily married to the talented Pakistani actor, Hamza Ali Abbasi, and together, they have a son named Mustafa Abbasi, who is incredibly adorable.

Currently, Naimal Khawar is enjoying a reunion with her sisters in Dubai. In June, we were treated to some beautiful pictures of Naimal and her sister, Fiza Khawar, during their vacation in Murree. Today, we have gathered pictures from their Dubai trip, where the Khawar sisters continue to share delightful moments. Naimal Khawar Khan Looks absolutely stunning in her new pictures, and Fiza Khawar is equally adorable. Fiza has also shared a few pictures featuring the charming Mustafa Abbasi, capturing precious family moments during their Dubai getaway.

Take a look:

Also Read

Naimal Khawar’s sister give advice of Maintaining Work-Life Balance
Naimal Khawar’s sister give advice of Maintaining Work-Life Balance

Fiza Khawar is a popular social media influencer. Fiza, who is married...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story