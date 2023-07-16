Naimal Khawar pictures with her sister in Dubai

Naimal Khawar Khan is widely recognized for her beauty and talent.

Naimal Khawar Khan, a Pakistani model, actor, and social media influencer, is widely recognized for her beauty and talent. Her journey in the entertainment industry took off with a prominent feature film called Verna, directed by Shoaib Mansoor. The film garnered significant attention and served as a stepping stone for Naimal’s career. Shortly after, she had the opportunity to work in the hit drama serial “Anaa” on Hum TV, where her on-screen chemistry with Usman Mukhtar was highly praised by fans.

Aside from her acting skills, Naimal Khawar Khan possesses a remarkable talent for painting, showcasing her creativity and artistic abilities. She is happily married to the talented Pakistani actor, Hamza Ali Abbasi, and together, they have a son named Mustafa Abbasi, who is incredibly adorable.

Currently, Naimal Khawar is enjoying a reunion with her sisters in Dubai. In June, we were treated to some beautiful pictures of Naimal and her sister, Fiza Khawar, during their vacation in Murree. Today, we have gathered pictures from their Dubai trip, where the Khawar sisters continue to share delightful moments. Naimal Khawar Khan Looks absolutely stunning in her new pictures, and Fiza Khawar is equally adorable. Fiza has also shared a few pictures featuring the charming Mustafa Abbasi, capturing precious family moments during their Dubai getaway.

