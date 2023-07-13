Naimal Khawar’s sister give advice of Maintaining Work-Life Balance

Fiza Khawar is a popular social media influencer.

Naimal Khawar’s, sister Fiza Khawar, a popular social media influencer, recently shared her thoughts on maintaining a balance between work and personal life. Her wise advice struck a chord with many listeners, including her sister Naimal, who supported and agreed with her insights.

During the podcast, Fiza, who is married to Abdullah Khan, sheds light on the challenges faced by individuals who juggle multiple responsibilities, such as taking care of the household, working a job, and caring for children all at once. She stressed the importance of not shouldering all these responsibilities alone, as such a demanding routine can lead to exhaustion and negatively impact one’s health.

Fiza expressed, “You can’t do everything on your own. When you’re managing the household, working a job, and taking care of the kids all by yourself, you will get overwhelmed. Exhaustion will eventually catch up with you. To achieve a work-life balance, it’s crucial to have an understanding with your partner.”

In order to establish a healthy work-life balance, Fiza emphasized the significance of mutual understanding and cooperation between partners, particularly when it comes to sharing household chores. Drawing inspiration from Islamic teachings and the example set by Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), she highlighted the importance of support and assistance in a marriage. Fiza pointed out that in Islam, there are beautiful examples of peaceful unions built on tranquility, where spouses help and support each other.

