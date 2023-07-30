Naseem Vicky Faces Criticism For Allegedly Sharing False Story On TV

Naseem Vicky is widely recognized as a talented comedian with a global fan base. His talents as an actor, writer, and director have garnered immense appreciation, not only in Pakistan but also worldwide. With his exceptional live performances, he has earned tremendous popularity, particularly during his time on Comedy Nights With Kapil in India, where audiences adored his comedic abilities, bringing smiles to people’s faces.

During a guest appearance on Momin Saqib’s show Had Kar Di, Naseem shared an anecdote about a close call with a flight from the USA to Canada during their live shows tour. According to him, they almost missed the flight because Nargis, a part of the show, miscalculated the departure time and went out for a burger before the flight. As a result of bad weather, all flights were grounded. Somehow, Nargis convinced the crew to arrange another flight and had the team sign boarding passes to take responsibility if needed. Ultimately, they managed to reach Canada in a turbulent flight and successfully performed the show.

However, some netizens doubt the authenticity of Naseem’s story, questioning whether any flight would rely on personal guarantees. Additionally, they point out discrepancies in the flight duration, which is actually 1 hour 35 minutes, not the 4 hours mentioned in the account provided by Naseem.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Naseem Vicky and Qaiser Piya’s car accident: Report Comedians Naseem Vicky, Qaiser Piya dodge car accident. They were on their...

Advertisement